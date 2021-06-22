McDonald's, Grofers, Dish TV, and the Central Bank of India are offering heavy discounts, incentives, and saving opportunities to customers to get vaccinated.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: You would be excited to know that big food brands, e-commerce services, and even banks in India are offering heavy discounts, incentives, and saving opportunities to customers to get vaccinated. Who would have thought that businesses could become a means to pursue people to get the jab? No matter how it sounds, but it’s true that private companies are helping in speeding up the inoculation drive in the country amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Taking an initiative McDonald's India (North and East) has launched the 'We Care' banner on its mobile application that allows vaccinated customers to avail special deals like a 20 per cent discount (up to Rs 250) on a minimum order of Rs 500.

To avail this offer customers are required to enter their verified vaccination details in the form provided on the app and wait for the coupon code via SMS. The offer can be availed on delivery, taken away, as well as dine in. Several other restaurants across Delhi and Gurugram are also offering similar discounts to encourage customers to get vaccinated.

Even online grocery store, Grofers has collaborated with the UNICEF to promote COVID-19 vaccination in the public interest. The company is also offering SBC (Smart Bachat Club) a premium loyalty program to customers through which they can avail additional benefits including lower prices, priority delivery slots, and early access to sales.

To avail this offer, customers need to upload the vaccination certificate on the app after which the SBC membership will be activated for one month.

Not just food and grocery brands, DTH service provider Dish TV is also in the line to offer free "one day worth of entertainment" to customers once they upload the vaccination certificate on the company’s website. Free subscription for a month to hospitals and nursing homes treating Covid patients is also being offered by the company.

Similarly, the Central Bank of India has launched a term deposit scheme, "Immune India Deposit Scheme" for those who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. It offers an interest rate of 5.35 per cent as against the original rate of 5.1 per cent. The scheme is only available till December 31

Posted By: Sugandha Jha