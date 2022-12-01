MCD Election 2022: Ban On Alcohol Sale For 3 Days In Delhi Ahead of Upcoming Civic Body Polls

AHEAD of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, which is scheduled to be held on December 4, the city Excise Department announced that the national capital will observe Dry days starting from Friday. This will last until Sunday, during this time period, the sale of alcohol will be banned in the city.

The three-day ban will come to force from the time the campaigning ends until the completion of voting. The excise department stated that on the day of counting which is scheduled on December 7, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited again.

"In view of the civic polls in Delhi, the State Election Commission has declared dry days from 5.30 p.m. of December 2 to December 4, 2022, up to 5,30 p.m. and again on December 7, 2022, on the day of the counting of votes in the whole of NCT of Delhi," a notification issued by the Department said.

According to the notification, all the liquor vends, bars, and sale outlets. will remain closed on these days. The Excise Department and Delhi Police will patrol the city to ensure that there is no unauthorised storage of liquor or transportation of unauthorised liquor, it added.

As the Delhi MCD election is around of corner, the ruling party in Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a party in the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenging each other. Both parties have intensified their campaigns and their fate will be decided on December 7. Earlier, in the last week of November, BJP national president JP Nadda who was campaigning in Delhi exuded confidence and said that people are eager to vote for BJP as they are fed up with the work done by AAP.

On the other hand, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal who earlier released his the party's manifesto for the MCD elections, trying his best to woo voters in Delhi. AAP chief said his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'. He promised to make the MCD corruption-free.