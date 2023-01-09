MCD Brawl: BJP Leaders Protest Outside CM Kejriwal’s House, Arrested

Both Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP are staging protests in the national capital after the brawl at the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The Delhi Police on Monday detained several BJP members including Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma after the protesters breached through the security barriers installed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

Both Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP are staging protests in the national capital after the brawl at the maiden meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The ruckus broke out on January 6 at the Civic Center during the MCD Mayor election when members of the BJP and AAP protested inside the House.

Even before the commencement of voting for Mayoral polls, the MCD House was adjourned in response to protests by the BJP and AAP members.

The protest was led by their working president Virendra Sachdeva and members of the BJP raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Kejriwal.

Delhi police stopped BJP workers while they were heading towards chief minister's residence from the Chandgiram Akhara, close to Kejriwal’s official residence. "What happened in the MCD House on January 6 was extremely shameful. The AAP councilors attacked BJP councilors including women. We are prepared to retaliate to the hooliganism of the AAP," PTI quoted Virendra Sachdeva as saying.

The 10 LG-appointed alderman were not sworn in by the AAP councillors at the MCD House meeting on Friday. The BJP councillors responded by pushing and scuffling one another, creating a chaotic scene.

The meeting of the House was adjourned without election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor as well as members of the standing committee.

(With Agency Inputs.)