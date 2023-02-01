'M'bap'pe Of A Budget, Not Messi': Industrialist Harsh Goenka Hails Union Budget 2023

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Modi-led government's last full-fledged Budget 2023 before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following the Budget announcement, reactions from Industries poured in. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is an active Twitter user commented on this year's budget.

M’bap’pe of a budget, not ‘Messi’ at all. A budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion. A big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation and ease of doing business! #Budget2023 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023

He appreciated all the initiatives announced by the government and wrote, "M’bap’pe of a budget, not ‘Messi’ at all. A budget that puts India on the path to becoming the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion. A big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation and ease of doing business! #Budget2023."

Meanwhile, Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank also appreciated the budget's structure and said, "Budget with vision, structure, discipline. Immediate benefits to all individual earners. Continues measured path of fiscal consolidation. Sets foundation to increase every Indian's per capita income exponentially from 1.97 lakhs( 2400USD).True to its name: 1st budget for Amritkaal.”

During her speech, Sitharaman earmarked the government's expenditure to several sectors for the financial year 2023-24.

Overall, the government proposed to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"(This overall outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With the substantial increase, it is central to government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, the crowd in private investments and provides a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The government proposed a capital outlay of about Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.