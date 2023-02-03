Mayor Polls Delayed To Pass MCD Budget Silently: AAP’s New Charge Amid Controversy

AAP has won 134 wards in the polls held in December, and the BJP has won 104 wards.

AMID the ongoing row over the MCD mayor polls for the last one month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the budget of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was passed without keeping the ruling party in the loop. However, no reaction was immediately available from the officials of the civic body.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleged that they learned from newspaper reports that the budget had been passed by the civic body, and since this was the objective, the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor were deliberately delayed.

"It is a dangerous trend. The AAP, which came to power in the MCD, was not informed that the budget has been passed by the officers. This is wrongdoing," he claimed.

The AAP leader also said that AAP has always kept the promises made in its manifesto.

"The AAP has always kept the promises made in its manifesto. The budget is prepared by them and the job will be ours to work according to it. This is wrong," Bhardwaj said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to PTI sources, the first item on the agenda of the municipal house is the mayor election, which is slated to be held on February 6. It will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and the other six members of the standing committee of the MCD.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor was stalled twice last month due to the ruckus between the AAP and BJP councillors in the MCD house.

Earlier, on January 25, the AAP accused the BJP of running from the mayoral elections over fears of losing the battle and protested for 5 hours. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the saffron party was running away from the election and termed the BJP as the "Bhagti Janata Party".

"BJP means Bhagti Janata Party. Today we demand that the meeting should be called again and the mayoral election should be done today itself. We all councillors, MLAs and MPs are sitting in the house," Sisodia said.

From AAP, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal are the candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. The BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta for the mayor's post and Kamal Bagri for the deputy mayor's post.

