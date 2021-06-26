Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called for everyone to work together to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in the next Covid wave.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the SC panel report on Delhi’s exaggerated demand for medical oxygen, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called for everyone to work together to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in the next Covid wave.

"May we work now if your fight over oxygen is finished? Let us together make a system so no one faces shortage of oxygen in third wave,” Kejriwal said in his tweet in Hindi.

“There was an acute shortage of oxygen in the second wave. It should not be so in the third wave. Corona will win if we fight with each other. The nation will win if we fight together," he added.

The Supreme Court had appointed a sub-group to audit oxygen consumption in the hospitals of the national capital during the second wave. The report submitted by the audit group said that the Delhi government "exaggerated" the consumption of oxygen and made a claim of 1,140 MT, four times higher than the formula for bed capacity requirement of 289 MT.

The five-member panel, headed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, also added that Delhi government’s exaggerated demand for oxygen led to a crisis in 12 high caseload states,”

However, two members of panel B S Bhalla, Delhi government's principal home secretary, and Max Healthcare's Clinical Director Sandeep Budhiraja, questioned the conclusions of the report. The “Interim report makes it painfully apparent that the sub-group, instead of focussing on the task, delineated from the terms of order of the Supreme Court dated May 6” Bhalla said as quoted by Press Trust of India.

He further added, it “suggested that the purpose of proceedings was to satisfy a preconceived and predetermined conclusion and narrative to recommend a lower quantity of LMO to Delhi”.

On Friday, Kejriwal reacted to the report and said "My fault was that I fought for the breath of 2 crore people. When you were [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] busy campaigning for election, I was burning the midnight oil to arrange oxygen. People have lost their relatives due to oxygen shortage. Please don't lie, they are feeling bad."

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha