New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A committee of experts under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), formed after direction from the Union Home Ministry, has informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could peak around October this year, reported news agency ANI.

In its report, the NIDM sought for better medical preparedness for children, saying they might be at a similar risk as adults. It noted that "paediatric facilities are nowhere close to what may be required" if children get infected at a large number.

The committee also recommended that states and union territories (UTs) must increase the pace of vaccination to tackle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India was hit by the second wave of the pandemic in April and May. Though there has been a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, experts have warned against laxity in norms, saying it might trigger the third wave. Health experts have also said that vaccination should be increased to avoid another spike in cases.

Amid this, the Centre has informed that it is "fully ready" to tackle the third wave and a provision of Rs 23,123 has been made for this purpose. It also said that special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19. A provision of Rs 23,123 crore has been made to deal with it," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur. "Special emphasis is being given to strengthening paediatric care as experts fear that the third wave may affect children more than others".

India so far has reported 3.24 crore COVID-19 cases while 4.34 lakh patients have succumbed to the infection. Currently, India has 3.33 lakh active COVID-19 cases while over 3.16 crore patients have recovered from the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

