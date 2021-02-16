Maharashtra Coronavirus News: This comes after Maharashtra registered a massive spike in fresh cases of coronavirus, overtaking Kerala after 42 days of slump in the number of new cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indicating another lockdown in Mumbai, Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that the rise in coronavirus cases in the city is a matter of concern and another lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow COVID-19 precautions and wear face masks in public.

On the surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, as quoted by news agency ANI said, "It's a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we'd head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, is in the hands of people".

This comes after Maharashtra registered a massive spike in fresh cases of coronavirus, overtaking Kerala after 42 days of slump in the number of cases. A day after reporting 4,092 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest single-day tally in more than a month, Maharashtra recorded 3,365 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. Also, 23 more patients succumbed to the infection, while over 3,100 people recovered from the infection. The new cases took the COVID-19 tally in the state to 20,67,643.

The state recorded over 3,000 cases for the sixth straight day as the state government termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike. Describing as "alarming" the recent rise in fresh cases in some districts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed displeasure over people not following COVID-19-related guidelines.

"I have come across (reports that) people are not following the Covid-19 guidelines which are aimed at checking the spread of the infection. If the situation worsens, we may need to pay a heavy cost for this carelessness. The number (of new cases in the state) is alarming. We have seen that lockdown was imposed in many parts of the world again in view of the second wave of the pandemic," Ajit Pawar had said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that the state government had managed to flatten the curve in the last one month as far as daily addition of cases was concerned, but the recent rise in numbers in Mumbai, Wardha and some other pockets was "alarming".

"We have given instructions that the 3T formula of tracing, testing and treatment be implemented strictly, effectively. Testing needs to be increased. Meanwhile, people also need to follow COVID-19 guidelines," he had said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan