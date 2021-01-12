Farmers' Protest: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of farm laws and said that it has the power to suspend the laws, but that will not be done permanently.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a stay on the implementation of the newly enacted Agri laws, which were the bone of contention between the Centre and the farmer unions from across the country, for over 45 days now.

Suspending the implementation, the top court also ordered the formation of a committee, comprising of government representatives, members of the farmer unions which will be headed by a former Chief Justice of India, to end the deadlock over the farm laws.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said, "We are staying three farm laws until further orders". The bench further added, "We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so."

Here are the Top Quotes from the Supreme Court during the hearing:

"We are concerned about protecting the lives and property of citizens of India and we want to solve the problem."

"This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate".

"These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with the lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation".

"We cannot ask the prime minister anything, he is not a party before us. This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan