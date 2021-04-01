As per the consumer, Pawan Kumar Sharma's complaint, the agency failed to provide the desired services and didn't organize the meetings with the matches. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: What happens when one doesn't get the desired services after paying a hefty amount for something? One files a complaint and asks for a refund. But what if a company fails to deliver a groom? Well, yes something like this happened with a Panchkula man who was paid a compensation of Rs 22,000 by a matrimonial agency for not being able to find a groom for his daughter. You read that right! A resident of Panchkula's Sector 21, Pawan Kumar Sharma, had hired a matrimonial service to look for a suitable match for his working daughter and even pain the firm an amount of Rs 80,500 four years ago.

However, as per Pawan Sharma's complaint, the agency failed to provide the desired services and didn't organize the meetings with the matches. This led him to file a complaint against the New Delhi-based Sycoriaan Matrimonial Services Limited with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

As a result, the consumer commission said that the harassment faced by Pawan Sharma was 'writ large'. And asked the matrimonial firm to pay compensation of amount Rs 64,000 to the girl's father which includes 80% of the fees paid by Sharma. And also, with that a relief of Rs 15,000, for not being able to provide proper service was asked to pay with Rs 7,000 as a cost of litigation.

Meanwhile, the company's take was that the consumer kept on changing their preferences and kept rejecting the groom and that's why it failed to help them find a suitable match.

The consumer commission's statement as per Hindustan Times said, "No credible proofs of the complainant having received and reverting in rejection of all claimed 112 profiles have been produced. It seems that only with a view to dodge this commission, the matrimonial agency has coined this excuse. The harassment suffered by the complainant is also writ large."

