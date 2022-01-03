New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi-Noida commuters on Monday faced a harrowing time due to the massive traffic jam at the National Highway 24. The traffic was caused by a 'chakka jam' called by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in protest against the new excise policy introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

Several Delhi-Noida commuters who were stuck in the traffic took to Twitter to express their grievances. "Over 30 mins traffic jam on NH-24 ahead of Akshardham," tweeted Jagran New Media's Subhasish Dutta, who found himself stuck in the traffic.

"@dtptraffic What are you doing to clear this massive traffic jam? Commuters are stuck for nearly an hour," he added.

@dtptraffic What are you doing to clear this massive traffic jam? Commuters are stuck for nearly an hour. — Subhasish Dutta (@SubhasishDutta_) January 3, 2022

"And the traffic jam on NH 24 continues...," tweeted Jagran New Media's Pratyush Ranjan while sharing a video of the traffic jam.

Several other Twitter users also expressed their dissatisfaction at the jam. "Full chakka traffic jam on Delhi meerut expressway going towards Akshardham. Is troubling common people only solution to resolve matters in this country. Pls help @dtptraffic @CPDelhi. All the tolls and taxes only for this kind of start to New year," tweeted a user who goes by the name of Varun.

#VIDEO || "New year commute starts with traffic woes," tweets Jagran New Media's @varunquotes as he found himself stuck in massive traffic on NH-24 as BJP stages #ChakkaJam against Delhi govt's new excise policy



???????? ????????: https://t.co/UMBX0IxrGJ#NH24 pic.twitter.com/IdRUs2yYg0 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 3, 2022

Another user, Rajesh Menon, said, "Massive jam at Delhi gurugram MG road. Avoid. Stuck for past 20min."

"There is a heavy traffic jam on NH-24. Most of the roads are blocked by the protesters and it is causing inconvenience to people like us who need to reach office on time," said another commuter, who was stuck on NH-24.

#InPics || The traffic was caused by a #ChakkaJam called by the Delhi unit of the BJP in protest against the new excise policy introduced by the @ArvindKejriwal-led AAP government in the national capital.



???????? ????????: https://t.co/cfAsRKM7og



??: @Vinay_Journalis pic.twitter.com/g4IErgRpQA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 3, 2022

Delhi BJP workers staged a "chakka jam" protest against the AAP government's new excise policy on Monday and blocked roads at different locations in the national capital, including near the Akshardham temple.

The protest near the Akshardham temple was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

"The Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy. Shops are being opened near residential and religious places. Our protest will continue until the new liquor policy is rolled back," Gupta told reporters, as reported by news agency PTI.

