Massive Protest At Punjab's Lovely Professional University After 1st-Year Student Dies by Suicide

The students gathered in large numbers last night inside the university campus to protest over the suicide of the first-year student.

By Radha Basnet
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 09:53 AM IST
Minute Read
Massive Protest At Punjab's Lovely Professional University After 1st-Year Student Dies by Suicide
Image Credits: Twitter

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) held a massive protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar after a first-year student died by suicide late Tuesday. Police recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited "personal reasons" for the act.

The students gathered in large numbers last night inside the university campus to protest over the suicide of the student. The deceased was a first-year student of Bachelor of Designing, the police said.

(Note: Jagran English does not verify the veracity of the video)

“We received info at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot & recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway,” Kapurthala Police said.

The University also released an official statement and said the initial investigation done by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note recovered from the spot pointed out that the deceased has personal issues.

Also Read
Breaking News Today Live: 4 Dead After Speeding Truck Mows Down 6 People..
Breaking News Today Live: 4 Dead After Speeding Truck Mows Down 6 People..

The University expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and extended full support to the authorities for further investigation.

“LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” an official statement read.

Also Read
Ashok Gehlot Says 'Will Try To Persuade Rahul Gandhi Last Time'; Hints At..
Ashok Gehlot Says 'Will Try To Persuade Rahul Gandhi Last Time'; Hints At..

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of police has been made on the university campus as officials are not ruling out the possibility of further protests.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.