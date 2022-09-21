Massive Protest At Punjab's Lovely Professional University After 1st-Year Student Dies by Suicide

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) held a massive protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar after a first-year student died by suicide late Tuesday. Police recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited "personal reasons" for the act.

The students gathered in large numbers last night inside the university campus to protest over the suicide of the student. The deceased was a first-year student of Bachelor of Designing, the police said.

A first year student in our college committed suicide. The reason is still unclear but the other students are protesting outside for the reason best known to them. This is the second time a student committed suicide in LPU within 10 days. (According to students) #LPU #Suicides pic.twitter.com/sh4wTGRogf — S a m e e r V e r m a (@braincellonweed) September 20, 2022

“We received info at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot & recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway,” Kapurthala Police said.

The University also released an official statement and said the initial investigation done by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note recovered from the spot pointed out that the deceased has personal issues.

The University expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and extended full support to the authorities for further investigation.

“LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” an official statement read.

Meanwhile, heavy deployment of police has been made on the university campus as officials are not ruling out the possibility of further protests.