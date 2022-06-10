New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A large protest broke out on Friday at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by BJP's Nupur Sharma and the party's expelled leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

People gathered in large numbers to protest at Jama Masjid. However, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has said that no call for protest was given by the Masjid.

"There was no call for protest from the Masjid committee. In fact, yesterday when people were planning to protest we clearly said to them that there is no call for the protest from Jama Masjid Committee," said Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari.

#WATCH People in large numbers protest at Delhi's Jama Masjid over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled leader Naveen Jindal, earlier today



No call for protest given by Masjid, says Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

"We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," he added.

Situation Under Control: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said that the situation is now under control and adequate security arrangements are in place.

"People had gathered in large numbers for just 15-20 minutes, after which the crowd dispersed. The situation is now under control," a senior Delhi Police official said.

The people of the minority community, soon after the Friday prayers, had gathered on the stairs just outside the Jama Masjid, here, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The agitators were demanding immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders.

"As the protest was done without any prior permission from the Delhi Police, a legal action will be initiated," the official said.

Case Against Nupur Sharma And Others

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed a complaint against Nupur Sharma for "inciting people on divisive lines" on social media, days after her remarks on Prophet Mohammad led to a diplomatic backlash.

Many Muslim-majority countries have condemned India after Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for BJP, commented on the Prophet during a TV debate.

Calls have grown for a boycott of Indian products in Gulf countries.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said: "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets."

