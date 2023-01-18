Massive Fire Breaks Out In NTPC Eco-Park In Delhi's Badarpur; Videos Viral | Watch

The fire flames were doused off by 10 pm and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, a police official informed. scroll to watch the video

By JE News Desk
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 11:53 PM IST
Smoke emerging from spot of fire in Delhi (Image-video grab/Twitter)

A MASSIVE fire broke out in Delhi's Badarpur NTPC eco-park on Wednesday after which five fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the flames. No casualties have been reported so far however, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known.

Now, videos of the fire have emerged on social media which show massive clouds of black smoke rising against the sky. Many Twitter users have shared the video on social media. One of them sharing the video wrote, "Massive fire on Banks of Yamuna in Delhi which is visible from Noida. Seems like stubble burning. Strict action requested."

Watch Video:


Meanwhile, another user shared a shot and claimed that the fire is so huge that it could be seen from Noida, the city neighbouring Delhi. "Serious fire has broken out as visible from home in Noida. The area looks like it's close to Yamuna Bank near the Okhla border."
Also, a third said that a massive fire on the Banks of Yamuna in Delhi is visible from Noida. Seems like stubble burning.

According to reports on the same, the call about the fire was received by the Delhi Fire Service at 5.40pm. The flames were doused off by 10 pm and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, a police official informed later.

Earlier, a similar fire-related incident, a fire broke out at a building near Mundka Metro station on Sunday evening. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

