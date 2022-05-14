New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A major fire broke out at the government-run Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday (May 14). The fire broke out after a blast took place in the transformer near the hospital OPD. It also engulfed cardiology, X-ray and dermatology departments.

However, no casualty was reported, the police said. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/p8ko100hRx — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

"Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached on spot. The fire is under control. No injuries reported," Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said.

The hospital is run under the supervision of Government Medical College. Government Medical College Principal Rajiv Devgun told reporters that due to oil leakage, the transformer caught fire and thereafter a blast took place.

All patients in the affected wards were evacuated timely.

He said there was no loss of life but there was damage to the infrastructure of the hospital.

Punjab Public Works and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He said a thorough probe will be carried out into the fire incident.

"All arrangements have been made to bring the situation under control. We are examining the reason for the fire," Harbhajan Singh ETO, Punjab Cabinet Minister, in Amritsar said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha