Massive Fire Breaks Out In Assam’s Karbi Anglong, Nearly 100 Houses Gutted

A massive fire broke out in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Wednesday causing damages to several properties. The blaze, which occurred in the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan, engulfed nearly 100 houses and shops. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to the police officials, several cylinders burst in the fire. One four-wheeler and three motorcycles have also been damaged in the fire.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das, told ANI that no casualty had been reported in the incident.

"Fire tenders have reached the spot and tried to douse the flames. At least 100 houses, business establishments, and shops have been damaged in the fire incident," ANI quoting John Das as saying.

Police suspected that the fire occurred due to a short circuit.

(With ANI Inputs.)