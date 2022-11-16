Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jamia Masjid Drass In Ladakh's Kargil

A MASSIVE fire broke out in central Jamia Masjid Drass in Kargil district of Ladakh on Wednesday evening. The blaze engulfed the whole mosque causing major damage to it.

While expressing grief over the incident, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC-Kargil, Feroz Khan criticised the fire and emergency service department for failing to provide fire tenders at sub-divisional level in Kargil. “The fire and emergency department of UT Ladakh has failed to protect properties of people in fire incidents. Despite liberal funding the dept could not provide fire engine service @ sub divisional level. I request the LG to establish fire brigade unit at sub-divisional level,” Khan tweeted.

(This is a breaking story and more updates will be added soon)