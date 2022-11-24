Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Chandni Chowk Market; Over 20 Fire Engines Rush To The Spot

According to news agency ANI, around 18–20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for extinguishing, and the process of extinguishing is underway.

By Shivam Shandilya
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 11:17 PM IST
Minute Read
A MAJOR fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace Market at Chandani Chowk in Delhi in the late hours of Thursday, November 24. According to news agency ANI, around 18–20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for extinguishing, and the process of extinguishing is underway.

The fire department said that they were contacted at 9:20 p.m. and informed about the incident, after which they rushed to the scene. However, no details on casualties, if any, have been reported thus far.

