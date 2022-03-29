Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: Over 200 people and two Indian Air Force helicopters were pressed into service to control a wildfire spread over 10 sq km of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar, officials said on Tuesday. The fire had started on Sunday evening and was brought under control on Monday. A few hours later in the evening, the forest fire flared again and was continuing till Tuesday evening.

The Forest Department asked people of nearby villages not to enter the forest area. The officials said no tiger is stuck in the affected area and their movement is being monitored. The Sariska reserve has 27 tigers. Meanwhile, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers have been deployed to douse the blaze. The IAF said that it has deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations and the fire fighting operations are underway since early morning today.

"At the behest of Alwar District administration to help control spread of fire over large areas of Sariska Tiger Reserve, IAF has deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters to undertake Bambi Bucket operations. Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today," said the IAF.

Sudarshan Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Alwar said that nine square km of area is up in the flames as of now. "We were informed about the fire two days ago. We took the help of locals to control the fire. 9 square km of area is up in the flames as of now. We are trying to restrict the fire so that it doesn't engulf the valley. Damage will be ascertained once the fire is doused," said Sharma.

Sharma further said the helicopters have made eight rounds till Tuesday evening. The fire has spread over 10 sq km area and efforts are being made to control it. "The area under fire is at a height due to which there are difficulties in firefighting," he said.

"As the fire was massive, efforts of locals weren't enough. So we intimated the fire department in Jaipur. They deployed 2 choppers from Delhi to douse the fire. Areas having high tiger and rural people's population are our priority," said Sunita Pankaj, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Alwar.

Sariska Field Director R N Meena said the forest staff, nature guides and local people are engaged in efforts to control the fire but they are facing difficulties due to the hilly terrain, he said. The fire on hills has been partially controlled, Meena added.

The officer said that the fire is spreading due to dry grassland and bamboo trees. People in Baletha, Prithvipura, Nayawas and Bhatyla villages have been asked to take precautions and avoid entering the forest. The fire has spread in Rodkela, Narandi, Kalakadi, Katighati, and Naharsati area of the Reserve.



