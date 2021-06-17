Several diagnostic labs and examination sections were also located near the building where the fire broke out. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The massive fire that broke out at the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on late Wednesday night has been brought under control, the Delhi Fire department said on Thursday morning. According to the fire department, no casualties have been reported in the gruesome incident.

#WATCH | A fire breaks out at the ninth floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uOas2zxKM5 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

"At least 20 fire tenders were rushed to the hospital after the alert. The fire is under control now," said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Sunil Choudhary, the fire broke out at an area where COVID-19 samples were collected. The damage to the samples of Covid-19 housed on the floor was not immediately clear. The fire started at an office in the convergence block within the campus. The convergence block within the campus is where classes are held, he said.

Several diagnostic labs and examination sections were also located near the building where the fire broke out. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

"We received the emergency call at 10:30 pm. The area where the fire broke out was being used for COVID-19 sampling. At least 20-22 fire tenders are working to completely douse the blaze. It might take an hour to completely douse the flames. No casualty has been reported so far," said Choudhary.

We have received the emergency call at 10:30 pm. There is no life involved. It was being used for #COVID19 sampling: Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Sunil Choudhary pic.twitter.com/I94GL7hIFI — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

"Some labs and offices were destroyed. One lab which was gutted is the Covid Lab. Coronavirus tests were conducted here. There are no wards with patients in this building," he added.

The fire broke out at the hospital late on Wednesday night in the building where various diagnostic labs and examination sections are located. The building also houses the AIIMS' SET (Skills, e-Learning, Telemedicine) facility and auditorium, officials had said.

This comes two days before AIIMS Delhi was set to resume the Outpatient Department (OPD) services in a phased manner almost two months after they were suspended amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan