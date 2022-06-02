Vadodara | Jagran News Desk: On Thursday, a huge explosion was heard at a chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara. The explosion was followed by a fire that occurred at a Deepak Nitire factory in Vadodara. As per the initial report, no casualties or injuries have been reported. News agency ANI also shared a video of the incident and in the video, Gujarat's chemical factory was set on fire with thick smoke surrounding the compound.

#WATCH | Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xNd55HJv9P — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Reportedly, after the blast, several fire engines have been rushed to the spot. Smoke was visible from a long distance. Till now, the fire is out of control and the flames are erupting with the blast. An ambulance has been set up outside the company. Stretchers have also been set up outside a hospital and a team of 25 people, including 15 doctors, has been deployed reported HindustanTimes.

In a statement, Deepak Nitrite said that they are monitoring the situation closely and the safety of employees and people in the vicinity was of foremost priority, reported NDTV. As of now the exact reason for the explosion has not been known.

More details on the same are awaited...

Posted By: Ashita Singh