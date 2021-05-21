Air India has been hit by a massive data breach, which has reportedly compromised the personal details of around 45,000 passengers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's national carrier Air India has been hit by a massive data breach, which has reportedly compromised the personal details of around 45 lakh passengers, the airline said in a statement on Friday. The details of flyers that have been leaked include passports, credit cards, date of birth, contact info and frequent flyer data.

"Massive Air India data breach, involved personal data registered between August 26, 2011 and February 3, 2021, with details including name, date of birth, contact info, passport info, ticket info, Star Alliance & Air India frequent flyer data (no passwords data affected) and credit cards data," a statement from Air India read.

"This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world. In respect of credit cards data, CVV/CVC numbers are not held by our data processor. Further, our data processor has ensured that no abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers," it added.

The carrier said that investigation was underway regarding the data breach and the compromised servers were being secured and credit card companies were being informed to take all precautionary measures.

"Following measures to ensure safety of data immediately taken-investigating data security incident, securing compromised servers, engaging external specialists of data security incidents, notifying and liaising with credit card issuers, resetting passwords of Air India FFP prog," the airline said.

"Further, our data processor has ensured that no abnormal activity was observed after securing the compromised servers. While we and our data processor continue to take remedial actions including but not limited to the above, we would also encourage passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure safety of their personal data. The protection of our customers’ personal data is of highest importance to us and we deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate continued support and trust of our passengers," Air India said.

This is the second major airline data breach in the last six months. In December last year, some servers of IndiGo were hacked and the airline had said "there was a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms".

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta