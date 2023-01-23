Mary Kom-led Oversight Committee To Probe 'Sexual Harassment' Of Wrestlers, Handle WFI's Affairs

MARY Kom will head the oversight committee, that will be investigating the allegations put up by the wrestlers on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been levelled for serious charges of sexual harassment.

Speaking about the same, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said, "Oversight Committee has been formed today. Mary Kom will head the Oversight Committee. For the coming month, the committee will investigate the allegations put up by the wrestler," as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier the day, a petition was moved in Delhi High Court, against players or wrestlers, who recently staged a protest against Brij Bhushan, alleging that the former have completely misused the sexual harassment laws by making them a mockery of justice.

The plea also said that if any player had undergone sexual harassment, they must have acted in accordance with the law through police and courts etc.