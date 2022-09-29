Maruti Suzuki Intern Dies, Quack Arrested For Allegedly Giving Wrong Treatment

In a shocking incident, an intern of Maruti Suzuki died in suspicious circumstances, following which, the police arrested a quack and charged them with culpable homicide. As per the Manesar police, the quack was arrested because of alleged wrong treatment in IMT.

The footage which was extracted by the CCTV installed at the intern's paying guest reveals the quack and his friend dumping his body, the police added. The intern, Leeladhar, was a native of Jaandwa village in Rajasthan's Churu district. He was interning with Maruti Suzuki India at IMT and stayed at a PG. The PG was located near Aliar Village.

For the unversed, quack is refered to an unqualified person who claims medical knowledge or other skills.

The victim's uncle filed a complaint to the police, and in his complaint, he said that he was informed about Leeladhar's death on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after the forensic test was conducted, the police handover the intern's body to his uncle.

"I reviewed the CCTV footage and found that my nephew had a fever and was being treated by Faieem, a quack from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh at Aalam clinic in Aliar village," Ramavtar said in his complaint.

"The quack gave an injection to my nephew and asked him to sleep at the clinic, but he died soon after. The quack, who does not have a valid degree, called his friend Subhan and they dumped the body near my nephew's PG and fled. After that, I filed a police complaint," he added.

After Leeladhar's uncle's complaint, the police once again went to the spot and also explored the CCTV footage. Further, the police found that the quack along with his friend was spotted dumping the intern's body near his rented house.

The police have arrested the quack and his friend, and an FIR has been registered d under sections and 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (hiding evidence), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The arrested accused is a quack and does not have a valid degree. We have written to the civil surgeon for further action. We are conducting raids to nab his accomplice," said IMT, Manesar, police station SHO Subhash Chand.

The quack is being produced at a city court, and the police will seek remand, they added.

(with agency inputs)