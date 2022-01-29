New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Martyr's Day is observed on January 30 in India every year to pay respect to soldiers who lost their lives protecting the sovereignty of the nation. The day also marks the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, it was on this day, in 1948, Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, who essayed a major role in the freedom struggle.

January 30 is one out of seven days declared as Martyrs' Day, named in honour of those who are recognised as martyrs for the nation. On this day, President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defence Minister and three service chiefs assemble at the Samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial and lay wreaths there. Also, a two-minute silence is observed at 11 am to honour the sacrifice of all the Indian martyrs.

Here are some inspirational quotes on martyrdom:

"Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one lust for martyrdom." — Mahatma Gandhi

“Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff”- Bhagat Singh

Every blow that they hurled at us drove one more nail into the coffin of the Empire- Lala Lajpat Rai

“But man’s duty is to try and endeavour, success depends upon chance and environments”- Bhagat Sing

"Martyrdom does not end something, it only a beginning." — Indira Gandhi

When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller- Subhas Chandra Bose

If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do- Mahatma Gandhi

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives- Subhas Chandra Bose

If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults and Education for all- Lala Lajpat Rai

It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!- Subhas Chandra Bose

If defeated and killed on the field of battle, we shall surely earn eternal glory and salvation- Rani of Jhansi

