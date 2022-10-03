Mars Orbiter Craft Non-recoverable: ISRO Confirms End Of Mangalyaan Mission

Full disk image of Mars taken from Mars Orbiter Mission, and schematic of the MOM. (Image: ISRO)

THE Mars Orbiter craft has lost communication with ground station and is non-recoverable, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed on Monday. The Mangalyaan mission has attained end-of-life after eight years in the Martian orbit, the ISRO said.

Giving an update on the Mars Orbiter Mission and the national meet held on September 27 to commemorate the MOM, ISRO said, "It was declared that the spacecraft is non-recoverable, and attained its end-of-life."

"The mission will be ever-regarded as a remarkable technological and scientific feat in the history of planetary exploration," the statement said.

During the national meet, it was highlighted that despite being designed for a life-span of six months as a technology demonstrator, the MOM lived for about eight years in the Martian orbit with a gamut of significant scientific results on Mars as well as on the Solar corona.

The Mars Orbiter lost communication with the ground station as a result of a long eclipse in April 2022. The national space agency deliberated that the propellant must have been exhausted, and therefore, the "desired altitude pointing" could not be achieved for sustained power generation.

The Mars Orbiter Mission, launched on November 5, 2013, was inserted to the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, after 300 days of interplanetary journey.

"Equipped with a five scientific payloads onboard, during these eight years, the mission has gifted significant scientific understanding on the Martian surface features, morphology, as well as the Martian atmosphere and exosphere," ISRO said.