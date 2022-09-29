Marital Rape Victims Can Seek Abortion Of Forced Pregnancy: SC

A general view of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

THE Supreme Court of India on Thursday said that the offence of rape must include marital rape for the purpose of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. In a significant ruling in favour of women's rights, the apex court held that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy irrespective of their marital status.

"Married woman may also form part of class of survivors. Rape means sexual intercourse without consent and intimate partner violence is a reality. In this case also woman may get forcefully pregnant," the Bar and Bench quoted the top court as saying.

Till now the MTP Act allowed the termination of pregnancy till 24 weeks for married women, survivors of rape, the differently-abled and minors among seven specified categories.

Delivering its verdict on the interpretation of the MTP Act, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and AS Bopanna said it would like to add a category of women, who suffer desertion irrespective of marital status, to the seven categories.

On July 21, the top court had expanded the scope of the MTP Act to include unmarried women and allowed a 25-year-old to abort her 24-week pregnancy arising out of a consensual relationship.

"A woman's right to reproductive choice is an inseparable part of her personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution and she has a sacrosanct right to bodily integrity," it had said.

"Denying an unmarried woman the right to a safe abortion violates her personal autonomy and freedom. Live-in relationships have been recognised by this Court," it had added.