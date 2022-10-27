Married Woman Asked To Do Domestic Work Doesn't Amount To Cruelty: Bombay HC

IN A recent observation, the Bombay Court scrapped a dismissed a case filed by a married woman against her estranged husband and said that a married woman asked to do domestic work does not symbolise that she is being treated as a servant.

"If a married lady is asked to do household work definitely for the purpose of the family, it cannot be said it is like a maid servant. If she had no wish to do her household activities, then she ought to have told it either prior to the marriage so that the bridegroom can rethink about the marriage itself or if it is after marriage, then such problem ought to have been sorted out earlier," said a division bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Rajesh Patil, on October 21.

The court also rejected the First Information Report (FIR) or police case filed against the man and his parents under Sections 498-A (cruelty by husband and relatives, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, as per a report by the Live Law.

As per the FIR filed by the woman, she was only treated nicely for a month after her marriage. However, after that, she was treated like a 'maid servant'.

According to the news agency PTI, her husband and his parents, a month after the marriage, started demanding Rs 4 lakh to buy a car. In her complaint, the woman said she was then subjected to mental and physical harassment by her husband over this demand.

Meanwhile, the court, in its order, noted that the woman had merely stated she was harassed but had not specified any such action in her complaint. It also added that the use of the words harassment 'mentally and physically is not sufficient to attract Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code unless such acts are described.

While noting the words harassment 'mentally and physically, the court said that it is not enough to amount to Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code unless the acts are described.

"Unless those acts are described, it cannot be concluded whether those acts amounted to harassment or subjecting a person to cruelty," the high court order stated, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Advocate Sagar Bhingare who represented the husband submitted that his wife had even filed several complaints against her ex-husband and his family members. The complaints were further either withdrawn or the accused were acquitted, reported Live Law.