Prakash Javadekar said that people should be educated about how they can differentiate between real and fake news.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday called for the need to deal with the menace of fake news and misinformation by encouraging media literacy among people in India.

Speaking at the 16th edition of Marketing Conclave, he said that people should be educated about how they can differentiate between real and fake news.

"Spreading misinformation is easy as it has spice. We have now established our fact check units in all states," he said at the virtual event.

"Fake news has a potent power of disturbing peace. Manipulation of public opinion over social media platforms has emerged as a critical threat to public life. Fake news campaigns across the world are because of lack of targeted legislation, lack of media literacy and awareness," he said.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said that “discuss, debate and decide” is how things are decided in a democracy. He also asked media houses for “self regulation” in order to tackle the problem of fake news.

The union minister said that the government has established its fact-check units across states to combat fake news menace. "We are taking note of fake news and we have established a crack team in form of PIB Face Check Unit. We have also established fact check units in all states and that has gained credibility in the eyes of people. The idea was to take note of a falsehood and counter it immediately," he said.

Javadekar is the chief guest of the 16th edition of Marketing Conclave, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which is being held on August 27 and 28.

The conclave will focus on (a) rejuvenating consumer demand and creating new demand in semi-urban and rural areas among the 500 million plus internet users; b) creating new opportunities for Indian owned brands by leveraging digital technologies and c) bring back the Indian digital media business to its post global pandemic levels by ensuring the quality of the medium and expanding its outreach.

The lead speakers from media and platforms at the Conference include Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Jagran New Media; Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, Chairman, Digital Advertising Committee, IAMAI; Harsh Mariwala, founder & Chairman, Marico; Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP; Nitin Paranjpe, Chief Operating Officer, Unilever, Kalli Purie – Group Editorial Director (Broadcast & New Media), India Today, Vipul Parekh – Co-founder, Bigbasket, Manvendra Singh Gohil, Former Crown Prince of Rajpipla Lakshya Trust, Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network, Neha Dhupia, Indian Bollywood Actress, Anand Tiwari, Filmmaker, Amish Tripathi, Author, Bharat Bala, Indian Film Director, Satyan Gajwani, Vice-Chairman, Times Internet, Vivek Bhargava, DAN Performance Group, Dentsu Aegis Network, Co-Chair, Digital Advertising Committee, IAMAI, Ashish Bhasin – CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network amongst others.

With over 55+ sessions, 110+ speakers and 2000 expected delegates, 16th MarCon is likely to be the largest marketing event this year in India.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta