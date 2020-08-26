Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle the rise as it has done in the last month. He said that the recovery rate in Delhi is more than 90 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital has been witnessing a marginal increase in coronavirus cases from past few days. Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle the rise as it has done in the last month.

The chief minister also asserted that the testing for COVID-19 in Delhi will be doubled in the coming days, adding that 40,000 tests will be conducted in the city per day from next week. He said that the recovery rate in Delhi is more than 90 per cent.

"There has been an increase in COVID19 cases in the last few days. Recovery rate is more than 90% in the national capital. We are fully prepared. I have directed that number of tests will be doubled in coming days", Arvind Kejriwal, said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Talib Khan