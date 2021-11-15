Patna | Jagran News Desk: In a gruesome incident, four people of a family, including two women, were killed by Maoists who also blew up their houses in a remote village in Bihar's Gaya district. The Maoists also hung them from a cattle shed in the courtyard after killing them.

According to Additional Director General, Law and Order, the horrific incident took place in Dumariya police station limits, close to the Jharkhand border area, where members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) attacked the house of Saryu Singh Bhokta late Saturday night.

The Maoists left behind a pamphlet in which they accused Bhokta and his family of being police informers whose tip-off had led to an encounter in March this year when four Naxals were killed in a gunbattle with a joint team of local police and COBRA battalion and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The note mentioned that four Maoists -- Amresh Kumar, Sita Kumar, Shivpujan Kumar and Uday Kumar -- were poisoned and killed in the past and alleged the family's involvement. The note also warned of severe punishment to "traitors".

Bhokta was not at home at the time of the attack but the assailants bumped off his two sons and their wives and hung their bodies from bamboo poles in the cattle shed. Bombs were set up inside the house which was charred as a result of the explosion.

“Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar is camping at the site of the incident, supervising search operations for nabbing the culprits. Police chiefs of other districts along the border with Jharkhand have also been asked to launch combing operations in view of the naxal activity which comes ahead of Panchayat polls scheduled in the area on November 24”, the ADG said.

This is the first time in years that a kangaroo court was held in the state, though sporadic attacks have been reported from some pockets. In February last year, suspected Maoists blew up a school building in Gaya district and left behind pamphlets denouncing the CAA, NPR, NRC and the "fascist BJP government".



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan