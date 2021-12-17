New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Modi government looks all set to increase the legal marriage age for woman from 18 to 21, Samajwadi Party' s Lok sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said that he will not support the bill in parliament. "We are a poor country, so many people may wish to get their girls married at an early age. As far as the girls' education is concerned, it is possible for them to be educated either in their own home, or at their in-laws' place," Samajwadi Party MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Whether it is my daughter or your, we have to think the best for them. I also want to clarify an earlier remark. Then, I was actually talking about the immoral times we are living in," the Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal further said while responding to a question on his earlier statement in a viral video in which Burq can be heard as saying that girls will 'go astray' if the minimum legal age for marriage is raised.

Shafiqur Rahman Barq also added that this is his individual opinion and does not reflect the views of his party. The Modi Cabinet, after clearing the plan in a Cabinet meeting, now plans to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 in parliament in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The said amendment, if passed, will raise the minimum legal age at which a woman can get married from 18 to 21-year-old.

At present, the legal age at which the woman can get married in India is kept at 18, whereas legal marriage age for men is 21. The decision — based on the recommendation of a four-member task force led by former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitly — came a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age for marriage of women.

Speaking about the recommendation, Jaya Jaitly had said earlier: "If we talk about gender equity and gender empowerment in every field, then we can't leave marriage out because this is a very odd message that girl can be fit to be married at 18 that cuts away her opportunity to go to college and the man has the opportunity to prepare himself for life and earning up to 21. But these days when girls are capable of doing so much and the main reason why they are married off is because they are not an income earning member of the family but why do we allow them that feeling," she told news agency PTI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma