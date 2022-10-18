'Many Times UP Cops Catch Innocents': U'khand Bureaucrat After Wife Of BJP Leader Killed In 'Unsuccessful Raid'

AMID the row over the killing of Uttarakhand BJP leader's wife, Gurjeet Kaur, after a cross-firing between the Uttar Pradesh police and sand mafia, during a raid by Moradabad police last week in Bharatpur, Uttarakhand's Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi got into a war of words with the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday and said crimes should be investigated properly and the guilty should be punished, not the innocent.

"Many times, the Uttar Pradesh Police catch innocent persons and claim they are guilty. It should not be like that. Catching one innocent person may lead to the rise of 99 more wrongdoers," Raturi, as quoted by PTI, said. However, the Uttar Pradesh Police accused her of making "irresponsible" statements and suggested that a civil servant should refrain from making such comments.

Responding to Raturi's comments, UP Additional Director-General, (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "The Uttar Pradesh Police has seen and heard the statement of the additional chief secretary, home, Uttarakhand. The ACS has issued an irresponsible statement without knowing the facts. Any civil servant should avoid such statements especially when it is related to the matter of the country's biggest and sensitive state."

"This statement is regrettable and not based on facts. Does Mukthar Ansari and Vijay Mishra convicted by the courts appear innocent to the ACS?" Does Zafar, a mining mafia, who is wanted or a senior blockhead of Udham Singh Nagar appears innocent for her? The statement is unfortunate as the UP police have taken strict action against criminals in the state and also against PFI," Kumar, as quoted by PTI, said.

Later Raturi elucidated that she wanted to say that "crimes should be investigated properly and only the guilty should be punished, not the innocent. "Police of all states are performing well. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police often work together to solve crimes," she said.

After an unsuccessful raid in the hill state to arrest an alleged sand mining mafia which led to the death of a local BJP leader's wife, both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police are locked in a standoff. Not just the UP Police, Raturi also blamed the media for the "high morale" of criminals in the state, saying if it was reported that action was being taken, their morale would not have been so high.

When asked about the deadline of three days given to police officials for solving three criminal cases in the state, Raturi said there is no ultimatum. They have been asked to investigate the cases properly and punish the guilty, she said.

The police had attempted to arrest sand mining mafia Zafar and his associates from Bharatpur village of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand on October 12 night, but a clash broke out between the police team and villagers. Along with the wife of a local BJP leader, five other people including four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel got injured.

After massive outrage, police personnel were also held captive by villagers in Bharatpur and were freed after the arbitration of senior police officials. Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police had claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Police team did not inform their Uttarakhand counterparts about the action in advance. Later, Zafar was arrested on Sunday from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.