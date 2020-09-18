PM Modi said people from all over India and the world have shared their kind wishes on his birthday and expressed his gratefulness to everyone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 70 on Thursday, responded to people to asking him what he wants on his birthday. In a late night tweet, the prime minister said that he would want COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to be followed and that everyone should work to make "our planet healthy".

"Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy," he tweeted.

The prime minister said these greetings give him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of his fellow citizens.

PM Modi turned 70 on Thursday, a landmark birthday that saw greetings pour in from across the world and country with the president and vice president joining international leaders and leading politicians in wishing him and lauding his contribution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering were among the world leaders who extended wishes to Modi.

Modi was born on this day in 1950 in a humble family in Gujarat and started working for the Hindutva organisation, RSS, from an early age.

He rose through the BJP's organisation due to his remarkable organisational abilities and ideological clarity, and his big break came in 2001 when the party chose him to be Gujarat's chief minister, months before the assembly elections in the state.

His connect with the masses combined with his administrative abilities ensured that he led the BJP to victory in the state for three consecutive times.

Annointed as the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 general elections, Modi presented the saffron party with its first ever majority and led it to a bigger win the 2019 elections.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta