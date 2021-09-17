After this, while addressing the doctors, he narrated the incident of a surprise visit here and that when he sat on the bench like a common patient, the guard hit him with a stick and said not to sit here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently revealed that a security guard at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi hit him with a stick when he went for a surprise inspection of the hospital as a general patient. Mandaviya's revelation came during the inauguration of four health facilities in Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. He asked the doctors to improve the system and make it the model hospital of the country.

Mandaviya inaugurated four facilities including a new oxygen plant at Safdarjung Hospital, a temporary hospital prepared for the treatment of coronavirus patients. After this, while addressing the doctors, he narrated the incident of a surprise visit here and that when he sat on the bench like a common patient, the guard hit him with a stick and said not to sit here.

Mandaviya noticed that in the hospital, an elderly woman of about 75 years was in need of a stretcher for her son. The security guards did not help in getting the stretcher. He said that the arrangements in the hospital should be made in such a way that the patients should not face any problems. If there are 1,500 guards in the hospital, why can't they help the elderly woman in carrying the stretcher? He directed that an adequate number of security guards should be deployed in the emergency block.

The Minister further said that he also shared the experience of this surprise inspection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mandaviya said that PM asked him whether the security guard was suspended or not. In response, the Health Minister said that no, because he wants to improve the system.

Describing the hospital and the doctors as two sides of the same coin, Mandaviya appreciated the work done by the doctors in the treatment of corona patients and said that all the doctors should work as a team.

The incident took place on August 24 when Mansukh Mandaviya reached the emergency block of Safdarjung Hospital as a common patient. After this, he also did a surprise inspection of a CGHS dispensary. He also interacted with the patients in the hospital on Thursday and inquired about the facilities.

A 44-bed makeshift hospital has been built at Safdarjung Hospital to deal with the third wave of Corona. In this, arrangements have been made for 28 ICUs and 16 oxygen beds. Apart from this, separate centres have been set up at Safdarjung Hospital for treatment of violence against the elderly and children. Apart from this, Safdarjung Hospital was also given an entry-level certificate of NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan