Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a major breakthrough, the Maharashtra anti-terror squad (ATS) has said that it has solved the mysteries revolving around the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, whose SUV was found loaded with 20 gelatin sticks near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

"The puzzle of the ultra-sensitive Hiran murder case has been solved... This was amongst the most challenging cases in my entire career," news agency IANS quoted Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande as saying.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra ATS arrested two persons -- suspended Mumbai Police official Vinayak B Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh R Gor -- as a part of the investigation. The two have been sent to ATS custody till March 30 by a Thane court.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that Shinde was dismissed from service after being convicted in the November 2006 Versova fake encounter case of Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He, however, was out on parole since May 2020.

The ATS claimed that the Shinde and Gor were working on the instructions of the "prime accused" Sachin Waze, who is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Without giving many details about the case, the ATS said that Gor had allegedly provided five mobile SIM cards to Shinde who was in touch with Waze. The ATS, however, didn't reveal the motive or how Hiran was murdered.

The ATS is now probing the involvement of other unidentified masterminds in the case which is also being probed by the NIA. Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the ATS is now is seeking custody of Waze.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13. The NIA has claimed that the Mumbai Police official had used his own government vehicle to accompany the explosives-laden SUV and then himself drove the police vehicle to the 'scene of crime' on February 25.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma