Mansukh Hiran Death Case: The probe agency recovered a computer CPU, number plate of a vehicle, hard drive and other items from the Bandra river on Sunday.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday took Mumbai Police official Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in connection with the death probe of businessman Mansukh Hiran, to the Bandra river for further investigation and recovered a computer CPU, number plate of a vehicle, hard drive and other items from the sites.

Earlier, the probe agency had taken Waze, who had been arrested on March 13, to Reti Bunder creek in Thane where Hiran's body had been found.

Waze was sent to NIA custody till April 3 by a Mumbai court on Thursday. He had claimed in the court that he was made a scapegoat in the case. "I have cooperated in the investigation till now and I just only pray that I should not be sent to police custody remand," he had said.

During the proceedings, Waze further told the court that he was investigating officer only for one and a half-day and investigated the case as it should have been investigated. He also said apart from him the Crime Branch and Mumbai Police team were also involved in the case investigations.

The court intervened and asked Waze to submit in writing whatever he had to say.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for the NIA said, "There was gelatin-laden car on a public road. Was that gelatin kept for any function by the accused? The motive was surely to terrorize people."

Singh further readout one of the two threat letters found inside the car that allegedly threatened the Ambani family. However, he gave the second letter to the judge considering its sensitivity.

Sachin Waze was presented before a special NIA court earlier on Thursday.

On Wednesday, NIA had invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Waze in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Under UAPA, the maximum police custody can be of 30 days. The investigating agency can get an extension of 90 days to file a charge sheet (additional to the usual 90 days).

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiran's death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

