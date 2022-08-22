'Have Crossed All Limits': Manoj Tiwari Attacks Manish Sisodia Over 'BJP's Offer' Claim

Bhartiya Janata Party's MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday reacted to Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia's claim about BJP trying to break AAP and said that his tweet again shows that all the others are completely true against him. He also said that now the people of Delhi have realized the true face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP MP's remark came after AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that BJP offered him a seat in the party and said that they will drop all cases against him.

"This statement by him again proves, how deeply he has been involved in this case. They are extremely corrupt people and have crossed all the limits of lying, they think that people are their puppets and they can do whatever they want to, but now the people of Delhi have also realized their true face," Manoj Tiwari said.

Tiwari also responded on whether BJP has really reached out to Sisodia. He said that BJP is a pure party and there is no place for any corrupt person in the party.

"All this frustration already shows that he is deeply involved in corruption, BJP is a completely pure and clean party and there is no place for any corrupt person here, so all the corrupt person are baseless," said Tiwari.

The BJP leader also took a jibe at the 'Maharana Pratap' reference in Sisodia's tweet.

"Maharana Pratap was a fierce leader who fought the enemies, he didn't distribute liquor among people, Kejriwal wrote in his book Swaraj that liquor shops shouldn't be opened against the wishes of women, but today he is doing exactly that."

At the same time, the BJP leader also took on the AAP's governance and the Kejriwal model.

"The people of Delhi are completely tired and frustrated now, wherever we go either someone is not getting pension, or water facilities are not proper, why is AAP not conversing with the people?"

Sisodia had tweeted earlier today, that BJP has reached out to him asking him to join BJP in return for closing all CBI and ED cases against him. He also said that he will never join the corrupt conspirators.