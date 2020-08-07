Sinha was appointed to the post of Lieutenant Governor by the central government on Thursday, one day after Girish Chandra Murmu resigned from the post.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP veteran and former central minister Manoj Sinha on Friday took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI news agency reported.

61-year-old Sinha was born on July 1, 1959 in Mohanpura of Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and has been actively involved in working for the backward villages of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He was also a former Minister of State for Railways and later held an independent charge of Ministry of Communication.

On Wednesday, GC Murmu had resigned from the post of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on a day when the country observed the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Murmu, 60, was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, the 1985-batch IAS officer on Wednesday resigned from his post.

Murmu was a secretary in the ministry of finance at the time of his appointment as Lieutenant Governor. He has now been appointed as the new Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG).

