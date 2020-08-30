Mann Ki Baat: In his 68th Mann Ki Baat edition, PM Modi spoke about the Indian toy industry and said that the "country's share in global toy industry small".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and once again pushed for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'.

In his 68th Mann Ki Baat edition, PM Modi spoke about the Indian toy industry and said that the "country's share in global toy industry small". Calling the start-up entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys', the Prime Minister said that its "time to get vocal for local toys".

"Toys should be such that in their presence childhood blooms and smiles. Let us make toys which are favourable to the environment too," All India Radio News quoted PM Modi as saying.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi also praised various apps that were part of 'app innovation challenge' and called it a good sign for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges the capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month an app innovation challenge was put before youth of country," PM Modi said, as reported by All India Radio News.

PM Modi lauds farmers for higher crop production amid COVID-19

The Prime Minister also praised farmers of the country for higher crop production, saying that they have proved their mettle even during the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi informed that the sowing of Kharif crops has been seven per cent higher than the last year while cotton has been sown about three per cent higher.

"Paddy has been sown 10 per cent higher, pulses 5 per cent, coarse grain oats cereals around three per cent, oilseeds about 13 per cent and cotton has been sown about three per cent higher," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi urges people to follow guidelines to control coronavirus spread

PM Modi also urged the countrymen to follow the COVID-19 guidelines to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. During his address PM Modi said, "safeguarding our health by observing 'Do Gaj KiDoori, Mask Zaroori', following social distancing norms and ensuring to wear masks will help us defeat corona".

The Prime Minister also said that there was a sense of discipline among people during this festive season due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

'India will complete its 75 years of Independence in 2022'

In his address, Modi also noted that India will complete its 75 years of Independence in 2022 and suggested a host of measures to teachers to help bring to light contributions of thousands and lakhs of "unsung heroes" of the freedom struggle. It is important that our youngsters are aware of them, he said.

