New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sent his best wishes to athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and urged countrymen to support the Indian contingent on social media with the "Victory Punch Campaign" campaign. In his 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that the players have reached the Olympics after a lot of challenges and people must support them.

"On social media, our Victory Punch Campaign for the support of Olympics sportspersons has begun. Do share your Victory Punch with your team," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also remembered the heroes of the Kargil War and lauded the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and patience. He also urged citizens to read about the "enthralling saga" of the Kargil Bravehearts.

"Tomorrow is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil war is such a symbol of valour and discipline of our armed forces which the entire world has witnessed. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil. Let us all salute the brave hearts of Kargil," PM Modi said.

He also appealed to all citizens to take part in the events being held across the nation as part of the Amrut Mahotsav, which is being celebrated to mark the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2022.

Amrut Mahotsav, which is being celebrated as a 'people's movement' by the Government of India, will be managed by a national implementation committee which will be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi also busted myths around COVID-19 vaccination and urged people to get inoculated as soon as possible, stressing that it is the only way to break the chain of infection in the country. He also urged people who have been vaccinated to encourage others to get their jabs.

In his address, PM Modi, however, said that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms, including the usage of masks and sanitisers and practising social distancing, to ensure that cases do not rise again.

"During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You don't have to forget corona-related protocols," PM Modi warned.

He also pushed for 'Vocal for Local' and spoke about the various initiatives taken by people of India in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A unique initiative has taken place in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri during the period of COVID itself. Here, the work of training women to manufacture fibre from the waste banana stems was started. The way to make the best out of the waste," he said.

"Friends, such examples become the inspiration to do something new in life. There must be many such people around you too. When your family is involved in close conversations, you should also make these a part of your chat," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma