New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and pushed for Atmanirbhar Bharat again as the country completed one year of lockdown.

Remebering last year's Janata Curfew, PM Modi on his 75th Mann Ki Baat edition lauded the 'Corona Warrior' and thanked them for serving the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also spoke about the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India and said that the country is running the world's largest inoculation campaign against the pandemic.

"My dear countrymen, last year it was this very month of March when the country heard the term ‘Janata Curfew’ for the first time. Just have a look at the experience of the might of the great Praja, people of this great country," said PM Modi.

"Similarly, expressing honour, respect for our Corona Warriors, ringing Thaalis, applauding, lighting a lamp! You cannot imagine how much it had touched the hearts of Corona Warriors," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the 'Amrit Mahotsav' and said that it connects the people of India. He also lauded India's freedom fighters, saying they "underwent innumerable hardships since they considered a sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty".

The Prime Minister, during his address, also congratulated Indian cricketer Mithali Raj on becoming the only woman player to score 10,000 runs in international cricket.

He also hailed PV Sindhu for the Silver Medal in the BWF Swiss Open Super 300 Tournament said that Indian women are making their mark in science, sports and every other field.

"In the month of March when we are celebrating Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also thanked his listeners for their continued support as 'Mann ki Baat' reached the milestone of 75 episodes. At a time when India is looking forward to marking our Amrut Mahotsav, the radio programme Mann Ki Baat has completed its 75 episodes on March 28, PM Modi said.

"It seems like just yesterday when in 2014 we began this journey called Mann Ki Baat. I want to thank all listeners and those who have given inputs for the programme. During this journey, we have discussed a wide range of subjects. We all have learnt so much. Diverse topics have been covered," he said.

