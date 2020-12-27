Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi's tribute to the Sikh gurus comes amid threat from farmers protesting against the three farm laws to bang thalis to "wash out" the programme.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the raging farmers' protest over the newly enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Sikh saints and said that the country "must not squander sacrifices".

"Once again I bow to the martyrdom of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji, Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh ji and the four sahibzade. Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact," PM Modi said during his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

PM Modi's tribute to the Sikh gurus comes amid threat from farmers protesting against the three farm laws to bang thalis to "wash out" the programme. The farmers, who want the Centre to repeal the farm laws immediately, said that the Prime Minister should address their concerns and fulfil their demands.

PM Modi hails 'Atmabirbhar Bharat', says we learnt 'self-reliance' from 2020

During his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi also hailed 'Atmabirbhar Bharat' and said that the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the global supply chain in 2020 but the country learnt the importance of 'self-reliance' from it.

Noting that people across India have supported 'vocal for local', the Prime Minister urged manufacturers and industry leaders to make world-class products.

"The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," PM Modi said in his address.

Lauding corona warriors, PM Modi also extended greetings for the new year and said, "let's congratulate and wish our nation in 2021. That is the biggest resolution one can have for 2021".

He also said that India's leopard population increased by 60 per cent between 2014-2018. Currently, he said India has a leopard population of 12,852.

"India has seen a rise in population of lions, tigers as well as a significant increase in forest cover. Main reason is that not only govt but several other people, civil societies and other organisations are contributing towards forest and wildlife conversation," PM Modi added.

This was PM Modi's 72nd edition last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020. On Saturday, he had tweeted that Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app.

In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi had emphasised on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, and urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.

The Prime Minister said that a strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big Colleges and Universities but also in schools of our villages.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma