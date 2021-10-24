New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', lauded India's vaccination drive and said that the achievement of 100 crore COVID jabs shows the country's capability in fighting tough situations and noted that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses milestone.

Addressing the nation during the 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country. The success of our vaccination drive shows India's capability and the strength of 'sabka prayas' (collective effort) mantra, he said.

"The success of our vaccination programme shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone's efforts. I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen," PM Modi said.

"After administering more than 100 crore vaccines, the country is moving forward with new enthusiasm, new energy. The success of our vaccine program shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone's efforts," he added.

PM Modi also pitched for maintaining unity among the citizens and said that the nation should seek inspiration regarding patriotism and unity from Sardar Patel. He also bowed to the senior leader whose birth anniversary is observed on October 31 as National Unity Day.

"Next Sunday on October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', and on my behalf, I bow to the Iron Man. Sardar Patel used to say 'We can inculcate patriotic feeling only if we stay united. With unity, we can take the country to new heights. If we are not united, then we will only be troubled with new difficulties," PM Modi said.

Lauding India's new drone policy, PM Modi said that the new policy is already showing great results and highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.

"One of the things that is capturing people's imagination is the usage of drones in India. Youngsters and the world of start-ups are very interested in this subject. The drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in recent times. The new drone policy is already showing great results," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones. India is working extensively on using drones for transportation."



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan