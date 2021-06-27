Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi cited the example of his nearly 100-year-old mother who has taken both doses and said that people should not believe in rumours and "trust science and scientists".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday busted myths around COVID-19 vaccination and asked people across India to get inoculated as soon as possible to break the chain of the deadly infection.

Addressing the nation via monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi cited the example of his nearly 100-year-old mother who has taken both doses and said that people should not believe in rumours and "trust science and scientists".

"Please get rid of fear. Sometimes people may get a fever but it is very mild and lasts only for a few hours. Avoiding (COVID-19) vaccine can be very dangerous. You’re not only putting yourself at risk but also your family and the entire village," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Do you know how hard our scientists have worked to develop the vaccine? Eminent scientists worked round the clock, so we must have confidence in science, scientists and explain to rumour mongers that so many people have taken vaccine and nothing wrong has happened," he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded his government's centralised vaccine policy and said that vaccination is necessary to break COVID-19's chain. He warned citizens, however, against any kind of laxity against the virus.

"The battle we the countrymen are fighting against corona is continuing…but in this fight, together, we've achieved many an extraordinary milestone! Just a few days ago, our country accomplished an unprecedented feat," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi pays tribute to Milkha Singh

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Indian legend Milkha Singh, who recently passed away due to COVID-19. PM Modi said that he had recently spoke to Milkha Singh about the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and urged him to motivate the Indian contingent.

"Milkha Singh was devoted towards sports and so he agreed to what I said. But unfortunately, destiny had something else in store. I still remember he had come to Surat in 2014 and we had inaugurated a night marathon. That time, we had a chat about sports and I really got inspired by that. We all know that the entire family of Milkha Singh is devoted towards sport," PM Modi said.

Singh died in a Chandigarh hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He also lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same disease.

The Prime Minister also shared the struggles and triumphs of Olympics-bound Indian athletes and said that people must not build any pressure on these sports persons but "cheer for India".

"Every athlete who is going to Tokyo has worked hard. They are going there to win hearts. It must be our endeavour to support our team and not put pressure on the team," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma