Mann Ki Baat: On Independence Day 2022, We Saw India's 'Collective Might', Says PM Modi

Hailing the participation of people in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people across the country saw the "collective might" of India on Independence Day 2022. He made the remarks while addressing the nation on his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said, will continue till August next year. "On this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country. There has been a sense of realisation," he said.

"Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolour, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit. People themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of the pride of the tricolour," he said.

He also said that the colours of Amrit Mahotsav were seen across the world were seen celebrating 75 years of India's independence. In Botswana, the Prime Minister said, locals were seen singing 75 patriotic songs on Independence Day 2022.

"What is more special in this is that these 75 songs were sung in languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bangla, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit," he said. "Similarly, in Namibia, a special stamp has been released on the Indo-Namibian cultural-traditional relations."

PM MODI ASKS PEOPLE TO JOIN THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST MALNUTRITION

PM Modi on Sunday also urged the countrymen to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in September, stressing that social awareness was a crucial aspect of this battle. He said that several "creative and diverse efforts" are being made against malnutrition.

"The month of September is dedicated to festivals as well as a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate the Poshan Maah every year from the 1st to the 30th of September. Many creative and diverse efforts are being made all over the country against malnutrition," he said.

Stressing the need for public participation in the campaign against malnutrition, the Prime Minister also said that the efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition.

"Better use of technology and also public participation has become an important part of the Nutrition campaign. From providing mobile devices to millions of Anganwadi workers in the country, a Poshan Tracker has also been launched to monitor the accessibility of Anganwadi services," he said.

"In all the Aspirational Districts and the states of the North East, 14 to 18 year old daughters have also been brought under the purview of the POSHAN Abhiyaan. The solution to the malady of malnutrition is not limited just to these steps - in this fight, many other initiatives also play an important role," he said.