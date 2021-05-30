Mann Ki Baat: Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that India now follows the mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas" that is helping the country move forward with the resolve of "service and cooperation".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As his government completed seven years in the office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a sly dig at opposition over the handling of India's external affairs, saying the country now does not work "as per the thoughts of other nations anymore".

"Friends, have you thought all such work which could not be achieved even in decades, how were they done in these 7 years? All this was possible because in these 7 years, more than as government or as people, we worked together as one country. We worked as Team India," he said.

COVID-19 worst crisis in 100 years

PM Modi on Sunday also lauded healthcare staff and frontline workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic which he said is the worst crisis faced by humanity in more than 100 years.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre and state governments are working together to mitigate the sufferings of the people, adding that the production of liquid medical oxygen in India has increased by 10 times.

He also thanked the officials of the Indian Air Force, the railways and scores of tanker drivers who worked overtime to ensure that it was delivered to those in need on time.

"My dear countrymen, while at present we were discussing our corona warriors we have been witness of their dedication and hard work in the last one and a half years. But there also has been a very big role in this fight displayed by many such warriors across the country," he said.

PM Modi lauds farmers

The Prime Minister also lauded the farmers and said that they ensured record production of crop despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the government also made record procurement over the past year.

Here it is important to mention that thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Modi government since November last year and want it to withdraw the three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament.

PM Modi condoles those who lost lives due to cyclones

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to those who lost their lives due to cyclone Tauktae and Yaas which had hit India's western and eastern coasts this month. He also lauded the people of affected states for showing courage and fighting the battle with patience and discipline.

"We are witnessing how our nation is fighting the battle against COVID-19 with full strength. At the same time, the nation has witnessed a few natural disasters too," PM Modi said.

"In the last ten days, the western and eastern coast faced two major cyclonic storms. Cyclone Tauktae hit the western coast while Cyclone Yaas hit the eastern coast. The countrymen and the country faced the cyclone storm bravely," PM Modi added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma