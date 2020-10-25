Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat' on Saturday at 11 am. Watch Live

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation through his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat' on Saturday at 11 am. During the 70th edition of his 'Mann ki Baat' program, Prime Minister Modi urged people to keep Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations a low key affair in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He also asked the citizens to keep in mind their resolve for "vocal for local" and buy local products while shopping during the festive season.

Watch

PM Modi Mann ki Baat live updates:

11:25 am: During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along: PM Modi

11:20 am: Our local products have the potential of becoming global. One such example is Khadi. Not only is the popularity of Khadi rising, it is also being produced in many places of the world. Khadi store in Delhi witnessed purchases of over one crore rupees in just a day.

11:15 am: Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this Corona crisis: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

11:10 am: This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of 'vocal for local.' When purchasing goods from the market give priority to local products: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat

11:05 am: Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

11:01 am: Today is the festival of Vijaya Dashami. On this auspicious occasion, heartiest greetings to all of you: PM Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma