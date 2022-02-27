New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation hrough his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. This was the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme. During the address, he spoke about the Indian culture and different Indian languages.

Earlier on February 13, PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions for this month's Mann ki Baat. "This month's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme will take place on the 27th of February, and as before I am eager for your suggestions ...write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message," he had tweeted.

Here are the LIVE Updates from this month's Mann Ki Baat:

11:33 hours: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address has ended.

11:31 hours: In the recent past, decisions like increasing maternity leave for women have been taken. The country is trying to give equal rights to sons and daughters by fixing a common age for marriage. Due to this, the participation of women is increasing in every field, says PM Modi.

11:27 hours: Friends, once people are determined to do something together, they do wonderful things. One such mass movement named "Mission Jal Thal" is underway in Srinagar, Kashmir, says PM Modi.

11:26 hours: Friends, in the last seven years a lot of attention has been paid to the promotion of Ayurveda in the country. The formation of Ministry of AYUSH has further strengthened our resolve to popularise our traditional methods of medicine and health, PM Modi says.

11:23 hours: Friends, our languages have their own special characteristics; mother tongue has its own science. For understanding this science, emphasis has been laid on studies in the local language in the National Education Policy, says PM Modi.

11:19 hours: Language is not just a medium of expression, but also serves to preserve the culture and heritage of the society, says PM Modi.

11:17 hours: The world’s oldest language Tamil is in India and every Indian should be proud that we have such a significant heritage of the world. In same way, many ancient scriptures are also there; their expression too is in our Sanskrit language, says PM Modi.

11:14 hours: Friends, even after 75 years of independence, some people are facing mental dilemma due to which they have reservations with regard to their language, their dress, their food and drink, whereas, it is not like this anywhere else in the world, says PM Modi.

11:12 hours: My dear countrymen, just a few days ago, we celebrated International Mother Language Day. Those who are learned can give lot of academic input about where the word mother tongue came from, how it originated, says PM Modi.

11:11 hours: Today, when India is celebrating the important festival of 75th year of its Independence, similar initiatives can be carried out regarding patriotic songs, wherein foreign nationals or famous singers from abroad are invited to render Indian patriotic songs, says PM Modi.

11:10 hours: Friends, talking about Indian culture, our heritage, today I want to introduce you to two people in Mann Ki Baat. Two Tanzanian siblings, Kili Paul, his sister Nima, are in the news a lot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and I'm sure you too, must have heard about them, says PM Modi.

11:07 hours: India's feelings are associated with it; India's reverence is attached as well, and, in a way, it creates a lot of strength in people-to-people relations as well, says PM Modi.

11:06 hours: The countries where these idols were stolen and taken away to, also started to feel now that it could also have immense significance in the diplomatic channel of soft power in relations with India, says PM Modi.

11:05 hours: In our history of thousands of years, idols, one better than other always being made in various parts of country; it also comprised reverence, capability, skill and was full of varied diversity and history of each of our idols also depicts influence of their respective times, says PM Modi.

11:03 hours: My dear countrymen, Namaskar! Welcome to 'Mann Ki Baat' once again. Today we will commence 'Mann Ki Baat' mentioning India's success, says PM Modi.

11:03 hours: Just In: PM Modi's monthly radio programme begins.

10:55 hours: It is expected that PM Modi might speak about the COVID-19 crisis, 2022 assembly elections and the Russia-Ukraine war on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat address.

10:50 hours: PM Modi will address the nation on Sunday at 11 am via Mann Ki Baat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma