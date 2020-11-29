Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday, November 29, 2020 address the nation in 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, November 29, 2020 addressed the nation in 71st edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. During his address, the prime minister spoke on several issues, including the coronavirus vaccine and the recent spike in new Covid-19 cases. He also spoke on the farm bills, which have triggered massive protests by farmers. The farm bill, Modi said, have opened new doors of possibilities for our farmers, even as they are being dubbed as "anti-farmers". Amid the protests, he also asked the agricultural students to inform the farmers about the bills to clear their doubts.

Highlights on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Programme

11:35 am: After getting out of the lockdown phase, discussion has commenced on vaccine. But any kind of laxity with coronavirus is still very dangerous. We have to firmly keep fighting against the virus: PM Modi

11:30 am: It's almost been a year since the world saw the first Covid-19 case and it is still very critical to follow all norms: PM Modi.

11:26 am: I urge all agricultural students to help inform farmers in their nearby areas of the new reforms: Prime Minister Modi.

11:24 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that his government is committed to the welfare of the hardworking Indian farmers. He also defended the passing of farm bills amid massive protests by farmers.

11:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praised on Dr. Gaurav Sharma, the newly-elected New Zealand MP, who took oath in Sanskrit in the country's Parliament. The 33-year-old is one of the youngest New Zealand MP and hails from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur.

11:13 am: Efforts are being made to digitalise museums and other heritage sites, including the Ajanta caves, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, says PM Modi.

11:11 am: The culture of India is gaining popularity all over the world. One such effort is by @JonasMasetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta as well as the Gita among people there. He uses technology effectively to popularise our culture and ethos.

11:08 am: We are stepping into winters. The internet is replete with pictures of Cherry Blossom flowers, but they are not from Japan, but from India's Shillong," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11:05 am: Starting the program with good news. Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India. Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country: PM Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat

11:00 am: PM Modi begins monthly radio address to the nation

